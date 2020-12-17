Sri Lanka & Pakistan enjoy cordial relations

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama on Thursday said Sri Lanka is a close friend of Pakistan and both countries are enjoying good relations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama on Thursday said Sri Lanka is a close friend of Pakistan and both countries are enjoying good relations.

He said this during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

He said the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, could be increased to 2 billion Dollars which is currently very low.

Mohan stressed that both countries should focus on improving business linkages between their private sectors for exploring all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

He appreciated the efforts of the RCCI in promoting trade activities, adding that Sri Lanka had also participated in the Virtual Rawal Expo in August 2020.

On the occasion, the President RCCI Nasir Mirza said that both the countries can expand cooperation in various fields, especially in the fields of construction, tourism, education, gems and jewelry, marble and pharma.

He also invited the High Commissioner to attend the Rawal International Expo 2021.