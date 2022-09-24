UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Airlines Organizes Ceremony To Appreciate Cargo Agents

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sri Lankan airlines organizes ceremony to appreciate cargo agents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :An agents appreciations ceremony by Praetorian Aviation Services, the GSA (general sales agents) of Sri Lankan Airlines Cargo in Pakistan, was held at a local hotel on Saturday.

Sri Lankan High Commission's Defence Attaché, Major General Kanishka Heyyanthuduwa was the guest of honour.

Praetorian's Cargo Operations Manager for Pakistan, Talay Bozai, Cargo Manager for North Pakistan, Ehtasham Qureshi and Cargo Manager for Sialkot and Islamabad Hussnain Munir along with Area Manager North Pakistan Sri Lanka Airlines Lalith Peiris hosted the occasion.

Ehtasham and Talay gave a briefing about Praetorian Aviation's GSA business for Sri Lankan airlines cargo in Pakistan.

They said that Sri Lankan airlines uninterrupted cargo operations in Lahore and Karachi with zero cancellation of flights proved that Sri Lankan airlines were reliable airline for air export of cargo to the far East, Australia, middle East and Europe.

Lalith spoke about Sri Lankan airlines network and reliability, stating that all flights from Lahore continued operations even during the pandemic.

Sri Lankan Airlines were increasing its flight frequency into Lahore with a 4th weekly flight from November 2022.

He also spoke about the tourism in Sri Lanka being restarted with a renewed fervour and invited the guests to visit Sri Lanka as well as other countries travelling via Colombo on Sri Lankan airlines.

The guest of honour, Major General Kanishka Heyyanthuduwa was excited to attend such an excellent gathering of International Air Transport Association (IATA) cargo agents from Lahore, Sialkot & other cities.

He spoke about political situation in Sri Lanka and appreciated Sri Lankan airlines' performance and success in Pakistan.

The chief guest also distribute appreciations certificate to DSV global transport and logisticsand Raaziq International.

The top agent trophy for the year 2021-22 was awarded to SkyNet WorldWide Lahore.

