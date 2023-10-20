Open Menu

Sri Lankan Army Commander Lauds Pak Army's Successes In Operations For Regional Peace, Stability

Published October 20, 2023 | 08:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of professional interest, and ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Sri Lankan Army Chief praised the Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in the ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The COAS highlighted that Sri Lanka had historic relations with Pakistan and its armed forces, particularly in the fields of defense and training cooperation.

The visiting dignitary will also witness the Passing Out Parade at the Pakistan Military academy, Kakul on Saturday.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Sri Lankan Army Commander laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sri Lanka ISPR

