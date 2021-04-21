Sri Lankan brothers welcome to visit Buddhist holy sites: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Wednesday said that Pakistan would welcome Sri Lankan religious tourists' to visit Buddhist holy sites situated in Pakistan.

He was talking to a 14-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Qadri further said that mutual respect and brotherhood between religions is the need of the hour.Buddhism and islam teach peace, he added. "Pakistan would take all measures to promote religious tourism of Buddhist holy places," Qadri added.

On the occasion, the Minister said that just as we have opened the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikhs, we also want to open Buddhist shrines for the Sri Lankan brothers.

In this regard, our aim is not only to promote tourism and generate revenue, but we also want to promote brotherhood between Buddhists and the people of Pakistan. This visit of Buddha Monk is of great importance. This will open new avenues of religious tourism between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. "We are working to preserve the archeological sites of Buddhism and Gandhara civilization," he said.

The head of the Buddhist delegation, Dr. Asaji Thero and others, described the friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as everlasting and said that the cooperation of the Pakistani government and people in every difficult hour can never be forgotten.

Both countries have been victims of terrorism, the Buddha's philosophy of peace needs to be promoted as much as possible. The role of Gandhara University in Taxila is of utmost importance in this regard.

Both the countries should work on the introduction of scholarships to introduce Gandhara art, culture and philosophy in public and private universities. He further suggested that a global conference be organized in Pakistan to highlight Gandhara and Buddhist civilization in the world in which delegates from China, Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries of the world would be invited. Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Shunila Ruth and Chairman National Minorities Commission Chela Ram Kewalani were also present on the occasion.