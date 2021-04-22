Sri Lankan Buddhist monks delegation visits Taxila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A senior Buddhist Monks delegation from Sri Lanka has visited an archaeological site Sirkap remains in Taxila on Thursday.

The ancient of Sirkap has been declared protect antiquity because of their outstanding historic and architectural importance.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Abbot and President, Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA Venerated Dr. Walpola Piyananda said that every religion has given a message of peace and harmony.

He appreciated Pakistan for preservation and protection of thousands year old historical sites.

The delegation also visited Taxila Museum, Dharmarajika Stupa and Monsatery, Bhir Mound, Sirsukh, Mohra Muradu Stupa and Monastery, said in a press release issued here.

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilization which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.