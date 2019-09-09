UrduPoint.com
Sri Lankan Bureaucrats To Get Training In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :A group of 20 high ranking Sri Lankan bureaucrats will arrive in Pakistan to undertake training programme which would be held from September 15 to 27 at the National school of Public Policy (NSPP).

The training programme is organized by High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

According to a press release of Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Monday, a group of these bureaucrats called on Pakistan High Commissioner Maj. Gen (retd) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, the high commissioner said that the visit would give an excellent opportunity to Sri Lankan officers to gain knowledge about Pakistan's civil service structure.

He further said that the NSPP was a premier institution for the training management of civil servants in Pakistan.

The delegation members, apart from visiting the government institutions in Pakistan, will visit Lahore and Taxila museums and different educational institutions.

The delegation will also meet high ranking government functionaries during their stay in Pakistan.

