Sri Lankan Coast Guard Chief Visits PMSA Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Sri Lankan coast guard chief visits PMSA headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sri Lankan Coast Guard (SLCG) Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana visited the headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The dignitary was briefed on the "Roles, Functions & Organization of PMSA", according to a news release issued by the PMSA on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, the DG SLCG was presented with the guard of honor. He then laid a wreath on PMSA's Shuhada monument and called on DG PMSA to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The purpose of the visit was to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two Maritime Agencies.

