Sri Lankan Commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhance military cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (the martyrs memorial). A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.