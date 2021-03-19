UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lankan Commander Calls On COAS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sri Lankan Commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhance military cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (the martyrs memorial). A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

44 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

3 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.