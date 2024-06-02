Open Menu

Sri Lankan Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A Sri Lankan delegation, led by Vidura Wickramanayaka, Minister of Buddhadasna Religious and Cultural Affairs, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House, here on Sunday.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, ways to enhance cooperation in economic, tourism and other sectors between the two countries, were discussed.

The governor said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had cordial relations. He underscored the need to enhance existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He said that Pakistan was committed to extending cultural ties with Sri Lanka. He said that the Government of Pakistan had preserved ancient Buddhist relics in the historical sites of Taxila, Takht Bahi, and the Swat Valley, adding that the Buddhist monuments in Pakistan provided opportunities to increase religious tourism between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The governor said that there was a need to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in economic and tourism sectors and ensure sustainable development in the region. He said "We invite Sri Lanka to explore the possibilities of joint ventures in tourism and hospitality sectors and to invest in the tourism sector". He added that Pakistan was committed to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia.

The head of the delegation said he was taking away pleasant memories from here. He praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and especially the liveliness of the people of Lahore.

