Sri Lankan Envoy Briefed On Upcoming ISC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Adviser to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador to the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), Ms Misbah Khar, on Tuesday, met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (Retd.) Fred Senevirathne and Deputy High Commissioner Christy Ruban at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad.
The purpose of the meeting was to brief the High Commissioner on the ISC Conference, scheduled for November 11–12, 2025, in Islamabad, and to extend a formal invitation for the participation of Sri Lankan parliamentary leaders.
Ms Khar highlighted the key objectives of the conference, saying that it would provide a valuable platform for parliamentarians from across the region to exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and discuss common challenges.
She stressed the role of the ISC in fostering multilateral dialogue and enhancing institutional collaboration among regional partners.
The Sri Lankan High Commissioner reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, appreciating the initiative as a timely effort to promote regional engagement.
He welcomed the invitation and expressed Sri Lanka’s interest in taking an active part in the conference.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to continued collaboration in diplomatic and security areas, with the envoy acknowledging the conference as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects under-construction Agri Mall in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Two members of bike lifter gang held, five motorbikes recovered12 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman takes notice water shortage & Instructed to Irrigation resolve it soon22 minutes ago
-
Livestock internship initiative launched in Gujrat22 minutes ago
-
FTT Chairman lauds PM’s economic leadership, calls for crackdown on ‘illegal cigarette mafia’31 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy briefed on upcoming ISC32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi hails KP police, CTD for eliminating nine terrorists in Dir operation32 minutes ago
-
Rs6b emergency and operation theater project approved for Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
934 encroachments cleared, 2,430 illegal banners removed in 24 hours32 minutes ago
-
Flash floods inundate villages in Bahawalpur, thousands displaced32 minutes ago
-
2-member robbers’ gang busted42 minutes ago
-
Chinese diplomat lauds restoration of historical buildings by Punjab Govt42 minutes ago