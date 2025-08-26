Open Menu

Sri Lankan Envoy Briefed On Upcoming ISC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Sri Lankan envoy briefed on upcoming ISC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Adviser to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador to the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), Ms Misbah Khar, on Tuesday, met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (Retd.) Fred Senevirathne and Deputy High Commissioner Christy Ruban at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad.

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the High Commissioner on the ISC Conference, scheduled for November 11–12, 2025, in Islamabad, and to extend a formal invitation for the participation of Sri Lankan parliamentary leaders.

Ms Khar highlighted the key objectives of the conference, saying that it would provide a valuable platform for parliamentarians from across the region to exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and discuss common challenges.

She stressed the role of the ISC in fostering multilateral dialogue and enhancing institutional collaboration among regional partners.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, appreciating the initiative as a timely effort to promote regional engagement.

He welcomed the invitation and expressed Sri Lanka’s interest in taking an active part in the conference.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continued collaboration in diplomatic and security areas, with the envoy acknowledging the conference as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

