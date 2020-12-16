(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (R) Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terror.

During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.