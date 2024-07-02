Sri Lankan envoy praises CPEC & Gwadar impact ;eyes deeper ties with Pakistan across sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Admiral (R) Ravindra C Wijegunaratne, on Tuesday highlighting Pakistan's pivotal economic developments linked to CPEC and the operationalization of Gwadar Port, expressed his country's commitment to furthering diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of long-term policies focusing on youth development, agriculture, and water security for sustained growth in an exclusive chat with APP.

Ravindra emphasized the necessity for Pakistan to formulate long-term policies that prioritize youth development, agricultural sustainability, and enhanced water security to sustain economic growth effectively.

Regarding bilateral ties, the envoy reiterated Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening relations with Pakistan across multiple fronts, including trade, tourism, and defence.

He pointed out Sri Lanka's pivotal role as an international transshipment hub, particularly for mega-container ships like the Triple E-Class, which cannot dock at all ports due to their size. He anticipated that the full operationalization of Gwadar Port would provide Pakistan with significant revenue opportunities, particularly for transit trade to the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Reflecting on the historical camaraderie between the two nations, Admiral Wijegunaratne recalled Sri Lanka's steadfast support for Pakistan during critical junctures, including providing crucial logistical support during the 1971 war. He praised Pakistan's assistance in combating insurgency in Sri Lanka, highlighting the provision of military hardware that helped in defeating the Tamil Tigers.

Economically, he noted the bilateral trade volume of approximately one billion Dollars annually, with prospects to exceed this mark, emphasizing Pakistan's exports to Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka's potential to expand its exports to Pakistan.

He also discussed Sri Lanka's interest in boosting tourism between the two countries, noting challenges in air connectivity that hinder potential growth in this sector.

On educational and cultural exchanges, Admiral Ravindra highlighted initiatives such as the Allama Iqbal Scholarship, which supports Sri Lankan students studying in Pakistan. He mentioned Sri Lanka's eagerness to collaborate with Pakistan in religious education and praised Pakistan's hosting of the Gandhara Culture Symposium, emphasizing the cultural ties that could enhance tourism and mutual understanding.

Looking ahead, Wijegunaratne discussed Sri Lanka's recovery from economic challenges exacerbated by COVID-19, focusing on revitalizing tourism and improving agricultural productivity. He suggested Pakistan to negotiate debt restructuring with international lenders and leverage its diaspora to bolster foreign exchange reserves.

Addressing regional challenges, the Sri Lankan envoy highlighted climate change as a potent threat to South Asia, stressing the need for collective action. He praised Pakistan's efforts in addressing water security issues and emphasized the importance of environmental sustainability.

In conclusion, Admiral Wijegunaratne expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations, envisioning deeper economic integration and enhanced cooperation in regional and global forums.

He emphasized the mutual benefits of strategic partnerships and reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to furthering diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Pakistan.

