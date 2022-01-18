Sri Lankan honorary consul general thanks Punjab govt

Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka to Lahore Yasin Joya Tuesday called on Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in his office here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka to Lahore Yasin Joya Tuesday called on Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in his office here.

Issues of mutual interest, particularly the case of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was discussed. The honorary consul general thanked the law minister for tabling condolence resolution on the late Priyantha Kumara in the Punjab Assembly.

He expressed satisfaction that the Sri Lankan government was being informed regularly regarding the developments in the case of lynched man.

Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken personal interest in Priyantha Kumara case and progress was being made on daily basis, he added.

He said that the purpose of introducing the condolence resolution in the Punjab Assembly was to express the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

Yasin Joya also presented an official letter of thanks from the government of Sri Lanka to the minister for bringing a condolence resolution in the House.