LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of promoting religious tourism is welcoming and the steps being taken in this regard are appreciable.

These remarks were given by a delegation of Sri Lankan monks after their visit to the Lahore Museum on Monday.

Talking to the media, they said: "We are happy to be here, and it is nice to visit the ancient Buddhist sculptures and stupa, preserved by Pakistan." They said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Sri Lanka, had invited the Buddhist community to visit Pakistan and see the remains of one of world's oldest heritage and culture.

The members of the delegation lauded the efforts being made by the Pakistani government to promote religious tourism and said that the Buddhist religion gives message of peace, love and brotherhood.

In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, they said the Buddhist message was about taking care of each other and living with compassion.

Earlier, the delegation visited various sections of the museum where statues and other remains of Buddhist heritage have been preserved. They took keen interest in various historical statues and stupa put on display at the museum.

Some of the delegation members are: Dr Assaji Thero, Dr Walpole Piyananda Thero, Dr Bodagama Chandima Thero, Hipankande Saddasiri Anunayake Thero, Dr Pallegama Rathanasara Thero, and others.