UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lankan Monks Appreciate PM's Vision Of Religious Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Sri Lankan monks appreciate PM's vision of religious tourism

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of promoting religious tourism is welcoming and the steps being taken in this regard are appreciable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of promoting religious tourism is welcoming and the steps being taken in this regard are appreciable.

These remarks were given by a delegation of Sri Lankan monks after their visit to the Lahore Museum on Monday.

Talking to the media, they said: "We are happy to be here, and it is nice to visit the ancient Buddhist sculptures and stupa, preserved by Pakistan." They said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Sri Lanka, had invited the Buddhist community to visit Pakistan and see the remains of one of world's oldest heritage and culture.

The members of the delegation lauded the efforts being made by the Pakistani government to promote religious tourism and said that the Buddhist religion gives message of peace, love and brotherhood.

In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, they said the Buddhist message was about taking care of each other and living with compassion.

Earlier, the delegation visited various sections of the museum where statues and other remains of Buddhist heritage have been preserved. They took keen interest in various historical statues and stupa put on display at the museum.

Some of the delegation members are: Dr Assaji Thero, Dr Walpole Piyananda Thero, Dr Bodagama Chandima Thero, Hipankande Saddasiri Anunayake Thero, Dr Pallegama Rathanasara Thero, and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sri Lanka Visit Nice Media Government Love

Recent Stories

Protesters gather outside Laal Haveli in Rawalpind ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says Kiev Requests Expulsion of It ..

1 minute ago

Sindh CM seeks permanent exemption from hearing in ..

1 minute ago

Russia rejects foreign concerns over Navalny's hea ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Paki ..

26 minutes ago

Five outlaws arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.