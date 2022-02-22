ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy was received by the Naval Chief and presented Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

After wreath laying at Shuhada monument, the visiting dignitary was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu was discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy was also briefed on Pakistan Navy operational capabilities.

It is expected that the on-going visit of Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.