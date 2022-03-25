Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Senior Officials of the Sri Lankan Government visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Officials of the Sri Lankan Government visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Friday.

Assistant Secretary and Assistant Director of Sri Lankan PM office Colombo and Administrative, inland revenue officers, and other officials were included in the delegation.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan received and briefed about the various sections of the authority. The COO PSCA briefed about the PSCA Media Center, PUCAR 15, emergency 15 center, and also regarding the provision of electronic data evidence and footages to various law enforcement agencies in addition to investigative wings of Police.

Sri Lankan officials appreciated the technologies and practices in place.

Delegation participants said that PSCA also played a vital role in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Due to the safe and smart city project, Lahore becomes the safest city in the world, they added.

The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields to the both sides.