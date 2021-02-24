Sri Lankan opposition leader calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Colombo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan leader expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for undertaking an important visit to Sri Lanka.

He conveyed best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.