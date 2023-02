Sri Lankan PM, Hina Khar agree to strengthen bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena here on Saturday.

According to the Foreign Office, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral and people-to-people relations, and enhance cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, education, tourism, culture, and defence.