Sri Lankan Prime Minister Says He Has No Doubt Imran Khan's Visit To Further Strengthen Avenues Of Bilateral Cooperation

Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:14 PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister says he has no doubt Imran Khan's visit to further strengthen avenues of bilateral cooperation

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday expressed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had no doubt that his visit to Sri Lanka had further strengthened avenues of cooperation and friendship between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday expressed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had no doubt that his visit to Sri Lanka had further strengthened avenues of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

"I wish PM @ImranKhanPTI the very best as he returns to #Pakistan after completing his visit to #lka.," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"I have no doubt that this visit has further strengthened avenues of cooperation & the friendship shared between our nations. I look fwd to working closely with you & your govt," he added.

In another tweet, the Sri Lankan prime minister mentioned that today he and Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in a business and investment forum, and hoped that direct interaction between business delegations from Pakistan and Sri Lanka would help bring considerable increase in bilateral investment and business activities.

"Through direct interactions btw the multi-sector business delegation from #Pakistan & their #SriLankan peers, we expect to see a considerable increase in investments & business activities btw our nations," he said in the tweet.

