Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy Call On Khawaja Asif
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Secretary Defence of Sri Lanka Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) along with delegation including Commander Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Monday.
During the meeting both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthen defence collaboration, said a press release.
The Minister appreciated the longstanding friendship between Pakistan-Sri Lanka.
He stated that considering the proximity of views on major issues and in the regional context, both countries need to further cement existing ties by capitalising on the positive trajectory of multifaceted relations.
Visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces, acknowledging their achievements in counter-terrorism.
Both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and aimed at strengthening the cooperation in mutually beneficial fields.
