Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command, Staff College Bestows Top Honor On Pak Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command and Staff College bestowed prestigious Golden Owl Award on Pakistan Navy.

As a best foreign naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Syed Muhammad Arsalan of Pakistan Navy was awarded the prestigious Golden Owl Award at the graduation ceremony held in Colombo, said a statement issued on Friday.

Deputy Defence Minister of Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Paruna Jayasekera was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The award presented to the Pak Navy officer among officers from 15 countries, highlighted the exemplary training traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the statement added.

