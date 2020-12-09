UrduPoint.com
SRI Organizes First Global Virtual 12th Annual Fundraiser

Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

SRI organizes first global virtual 12th annual fundraiser

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Swat Relief Initiative (SRI) has organized first global virtual 12th annual fundraiser to celebrate the work of SRI.

Speaking in the conference, President, SRI Zebu Jilani said that the initiative strives to improve the lives of women and children in Pakistan through healthcare, education, economic empowerment and a sustainable environment, said a press release.

She said that this non-profit organization also empowers societies through community development, social mobilization and awareness programs to help them achieve a better quality of life.

Zibu Jilani is the granddaughter of the last Wali of Swat.

The event was also attended by Afsheen Shamsi, Dr. Ambreen Naveed Haq, Mariam Sarim a board member of SRI, Durdana Ansari SRI's Brand Ambassador, Actress Gul-e-Rana and renowned artist Amina Art Ansari.

Amina Ansari donated her three portraits titled A Journey, Mughal Court and Devoted Alliance –Queen Victoria and Abdul.

Later, Farzana Haqqi also presented famous classical songs in the live session and get applause from the participants.

