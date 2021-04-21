UrduPoint.com
Srilanka To Assist RCCI For Exchange Of Trade Delegations;HC

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its President Mohammad Nasir Mirza called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama at Sri Lankan embassy here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama said that Sri Lanka has deep historical, cultural and trade ties with Pakistan while relations between the two countries have been further strengthened since Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka in February this year.

The High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber for the promotion of trade activities and added that the High Commission would provide all possible assistance to the Chamber for the exchange of trade delegations.

"Bilateral trade relations can be further strengthened in many areas including pharmaceuticals, food, gems and jewellery, tourism and education, he added.

On the occasion, the Chamber President Nasir Mirza briefed the High Commissioner about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He suggested that bilateral relations could be strengthened at the level of the Chamber of Commerce.

