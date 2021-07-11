Srinagar family robbed of valuables by Indian troops stages demo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops during a nocturnal raid robbed a family of gold, cash and Pashmina shawls a few days ago in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A family from Hokersar-Shikargah area of Srinagar outskirts said that the troops raided their house on the intervening night of July 7 and 8 and took away gold worth lacs of rupees, cash and Pashmina shawls. The distressed family members appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter and to book those involved in the act, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The family members, women, girls and elderly, staged a protest at press colony Srinagar said that at 1:40 am on July 7, men wearing army uniform, holding guns in their hands, knocked the door of their house on the pretext of carrying out the search.

Khushi, a family member, whose house has been looted said, "We were deep in sleep as it was dead of the night. They knocked the doors repeatedly and when my uncle opened the main door, they told us not to be afraid as the cordon has been laid outside and they were just to carry out searches.

" She said that the men in uniform told them to assemble in one room so that they can carry out searches properly. "They snatched our mobile phones and went upstairs. They sought keys to open our lockers and cupboards and wardrobes. They asked us not to make noise," she said, adding that, "we tried to resist and then they told us since there was an encounter in the area recently, they had to carry out searches." Khushi further said that when the family members went upstairs after the men in uniform left their house, they found all gold items worth lakhs of rupees, cash and Pashmina shawls were missing from the cupboards.

"We approached the concerned police station where we were told come at 10 am. We have lodged a complaint there, but nothing has happened. We are three sisters and had managed to buy gold after saving hard earned money," said Khushi, who was accompanied by other family members, and other women of the area.

The protesters urged the authorities to take cognizance of the matter and bring the culprits to book.