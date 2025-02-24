Srinagar Highway sealed amid security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) In light of law and order considerations, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced the closure of the Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Hotel in both directions until further notice on Monday.

A public relations officer told APP that all other entry and exit points of the Red Zone will remain open for traffic.

He said that traffic coming from Faizabad should use Jinnah Avenue. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Club Road towards Aabpara and the Red Zone should take the Faizabad loop and use the Jinnah Avenue underpass to reach Margalla Road.

He said that traffic from Bhara Kahu should take Club Road and Faizabad Expressway, while vehicles travelling from Aabpara to Bhara Kahu should use the Shakarparian Road.

He said that the Islamabad Traffic Police remains committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow and guiding commuters.

For further information, citizens are advised to contact the ITP helpline at 1915 or follow Islamabad Traffic Police’s official social media platforms.

