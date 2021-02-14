ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Landscaping of the 25-km Srinagar Highway has entered final stage with thousands of plants of different species were being unloaded at its various points to carry out beautification work under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

According to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Director General Environment Naveed Tareen, ground work at the highway's various interchanges, maiden strip and side slopes had almost completed to ensure its uplift from Golra Interchange to Muree Road by the end of next month.

He said a variety of plants was being unloaded at Golra and Peshawar Morr Interchanges, where the earth work was fully completed.

Grassing at the maiden strip of Srinagar Highway had been started, whereas saplings of various plants would be planted after that, he added.

He said likewise, pine trees would be planted at the skylines of its slopes.

By the end of March, the work at beautification of Srinagar Highway would be completed that would eventually change its entire landscape, the DG environment remarked.

Another official of the CDA said, under the project the civic agency would plant 20,000 saplings of juniper, 15,000 of marwa, 10,000 Melaleuca, 2,000 pine, 100 Washingtonia palm ,62 of queen palm and many of other species like Kechnar and jacaranda.

Steps were being taken to make all the street lights of Highway functional at the earliest, he added.

"Within one month, the citizens would see a visible change vis-à-vis Srinagar Highway beautification," said its landscaper.

