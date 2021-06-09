UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed For Traffic Today

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Srinagar-Jammu Highway closed for traffic today

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory with the rest of the world, would remain closed on Wednesday.

The authorities in IIOJK had issued an order in which they said that for carrying necessary repairs and maintenance, the highway would remain closed for vehicular traffic from Jawahar Tunnel to Chenani Nashri Tunnel, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The order said that vehicular traffic in both the directions would remain suspended.

Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar and Jammu also issued an advisory that in view of the repair and maintenance of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, no vehicular movement would be allowed between Nashri and Jawahar Tunnel.

Related Topics

India World Police Traffic Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

17 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks down at close

15 minutes ago

Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation ..

15 minutes ago

EU seeks firm Biden pledge to end Trump-era trade ..

18 minutes ago

Significant operational achievements made by KPT i ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.