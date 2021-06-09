Srinagar-Jammu Highway closed for traffic today

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory with the rest of the world, would remain closed on Wednesday.

The authorities in IIOJK had issued an order in which they said that for carrying necessary repairs and maintenance, the highway would remain closed for vehicular traffic from Jawahar Tunnel to Chenani Nashri Tunnel, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The order said that vehicular traffic in both the directions would remain suspended.

Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar and Jammu also issued an advisory that in view of the repair and maintenance of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, no vehicular movement would be allowed between Nashri and Jawahar Tunnel.