Srinagar-Leh highway closed after snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed on Tuesday for vehicular movement.

According to Kashmir media service, the highway was closed keeping in view the slippery condition of the road after snowfall at Zoji La Pass.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that the road had been closer for traffic.

However, the traffic is running on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Mughal Road.