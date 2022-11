Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road in IIOJK closed after snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road have been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall in Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was closed for traffic due to snowfall at several places en route, including Pir Ki Gali (PKG), Mansar Mohre and Posha, a police officer told media.

Similarly, officials said traffic had been closed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road after snowfall in areas around Sonamarg. However, they said, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was through for traffic.