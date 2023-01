(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Severe cold conditions continue in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5C, today, against last night's minus 6.4C which was the coldest for the season so far. Today's minimum temperature was 3.6C below normal, he added.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.6C against minus 6.2C, the lowest recorded this season for the gateway town of Kashmir. Today's minimum temperature was 2.7C below normal, he said.

Pahalgam, the meteorological department official said, recorded a low of minus 8.6C against minus 9.2C on the previous night.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3C against minus 4.4C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.3C below normal for the place, he added.