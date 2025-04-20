Srinagar sees wave of posters promoting resistance against Indian rule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Posters have surfaced in Srinagar and other parts of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, rallying residents to resist Indian rule and oppression, urging them to stand firm against Indian authorities and occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters reaffirm the Kashmiri people’s unwavering resolve to continue their freedom struggle despite India’s brutal repression and oppressive tactics.

The posters read: “We will stand firm against Indian tyranny. Indian oppression cannot stop our path to freedom.

We will resist Indian brutality with determination.”

The posters, pasted on walls, poles, and other public spaces, declare that the blood of martyrs will not go in vain and that IIOJK will one day be free from Indian occupation.

These posters have also been shared on social media platforms such as X and Facebook.

. These posters also urge the international community to take notice of the ongoing situation and support the Kashmiri people's struggle for their rights.