Srinagar's Chotta Bazaar Massacre's Memories Still Haunt Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Srinagar's Chotta Bazaar massacre's memories still haunt Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The memories of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar, carnage, one of the most brutal massacres by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), still haunt the Kashmiris even after the passage of over three decades.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, on the completion of 32 years to the deadly massacre in Chotta Bazaar of Srinagar said on this day in 1991, the Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) went berserk after an alleged clash with unknown attackers at Zainakadal in the city.

It said the troops opened indiscriminate fire with their automatic weapons all the way from their camp at Syed Mansoor to Chotta Bazaar in the densely populated downtown area of Srinagar. At least 32 people were killed while 22 others were injured in the carnage. The bullets hit shopkeepers, passers-by, a 75-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child.

The report said that even after the passage of over three decades, this bloodcurdling incident still causes a deep stir inside the hearts of the scores of bereaved families whose kith and kin were massacred.

It added that 32 years have passed but the memories of Chotta Bazaar massacre are still fresh in the minds of Kashmiri people and the victims have not been delivered justice.

The report said Indian troops have carried out dozens of massacres like Chotta Bazaar Srinagar carnage since 1989 to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle. It pointed out that the aim of committing such brutalities was to instill fear among the Kashmiris and intimidate them into submission. However, it said that bold and resilient Kashmiris were determined to carry forward their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

The report said, massacres in IIOJK are ugly blots on the face of so-called Indian democracy and the international community should take notice of Kashmiris' genocide by India.

