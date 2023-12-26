Open Menu

Srinagar’s Single Hospital Reported 3110 Deaths This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Srinagar’s single hospital reported 3110 deaths this year

In a startling revelation indicating the appaling health situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), a single hospital in Srinagar reported alarming 3110 deaths till November, this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a startling revelation indicating the appaling health situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), a single hospital in Srinagar reported alarming 3110 deaths till November, this year.

The official statistics said that the number of deaths at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, has witnessed an increase from 1813 deaths in 2020 to 2068 in 2021 and a staggering 3176 in 2022.

The figures for 2023 alone show 3110 reported deaths, painting a grim picture of the healthcare situation in the valley, according to KMS.

The official data has been obtained through an RTI application filed in the SMHS Hospital Srinagar by a local media outlet.

These alarming numbers have sparked concerns among the public and raised questions about the hospital’s efficacy in handling medical emergencies.

The alarming surge in deaths has raised questions about the overall state of healthcare in the territory.

Medical Superintendent (MS) SMHS Hospital Srinagar Muzafar Ahmad Zargar said “I will see how these figures have come about.”

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar November 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

4 minutes ago
 Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved fr ..

Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

4 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-p ..

HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industria ..

4 minutes ago
 Three adults killed while filming video on motorbi ..

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

7 minutes ago
 LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniver ..

LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Global health security summit preparations planned

Global health security summit preparations planned

7 minutes ago
50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

8 minutes ago
 FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karac ..

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

12 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 st ..

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

12 minutes ago
 Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for ..

Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

12 minutes ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan