Srinagar’s single hospital reported 3110 deaths this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a startling revelation indicating the appaling health situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), a single hospital in Srinagar reported alarming 3110 deaths till November, this year.

The official statistics said that the number of deaths at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, has witnessed an increase from 1813 deaths in 2020 to 2068 in 2021 and a staggering 3176 in 2022.

The figures for 2023 alone show 3110 reported deaths, painting a grim picture of the healthcare situation in the valley, according to KMS.

The official data has been obtained through an RTI application filed in the SMHS Hospital Srinagar by a local media outlet.

These alarming numbers have sparked concerns among the public and raised questions about the hospital’s efficacy in handling medical emergencies.

The alarming surge in deaths has raised questions about the overall state of healthcare in the territory.

Medical Superintendent (MS) SMHS Hospital Srinagar Muzafar Ahmad Zargar said “I will see how these figures have come about.”