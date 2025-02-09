SRSC Challans 44 Vehicles, Arrests One Driver
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Road Safety Committee (SRSC) on the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon checked 92 vehicles and challaned 44 vehicles on Sunday. Seven vehicles were also impounded and one driver was arrested.
The SRSC continued taking strict action against violators of traffic rules during a campaign.
A driver was arrested for violating the rules, and a total fine of Rs.3,34,360 was imposed on the violators, a communique said.
The campaign aimed at making roads safe and prevent accidents.
Recent Stories
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP chairman reaffirms govt commitment to quality education2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole over death of Prince Karim Agha Khan2 minutes ago
-
SRSC challans 44 vehicles, arrests one driver2 minutes ago
-
Snowless winter: Whopping plantation vital to combat rising temperature, desertification2 minutes ago
-
United Group sweeps Mirpur-AJK DBA elections 2025-262 minutes ago
-
MNSAU fortifies research ties with visit to Jalalpur Pirwala experimental farm3 minutes ago
-
Fireworks seized, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
10 arrested on gambling charges13 minutes ago
-
Peace Pasoon Jirga in Karak demands measures to ensure peace13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peace Council endorses chairmanships for Interfaith Harmony Hazara chapter13 minutes ago
-
Constable held for making indecent video of woman23 minutes ago
-
Attock court awarded 9-year imprisonment to convicted drug peddler23 minutes ago