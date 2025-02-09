Open Menu

SRSC Challans 44 Vehicles, Arrests One Driver

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Road Safety Committee (SRSC) on the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon checked 92 vehicles and challaned 44 vehicles on Sunday. Seven vehicles were also impounded and one driver was arrested.

The SRSC continued taking strict action against violators of traffic rules during a campaign.

A driver was arrested for violating the rules, and a total fine of Rs.3,34,360 was imposed on the violators, a communique said.

The campaign aimed at making roads safe and prevent accidents.

