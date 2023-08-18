Open Menu

SRSO Achieves Millstone To Reconstruct Houses In Shikarpur & Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The first 51 resilient houses were reconstructed at roof level for flood-affected families under the Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) in district Shikarpur, the project implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Friday, the beneficiaries, already have been handed over land titles of their houses by the Government of Sindh.

It is mentioned here that these houses have been reconstructed in villages Aandil Mahar and Wazeerababd Union Council (UC) Wazeerabad, Taluka Lakhi, Shikarpur district.

Earlier, the first 17 families completed the reconstruction of the resilient houses affected by floods in 2022 at roof level under the Sindh People's Housing For Flood Affectees (SPHF). These families were belonging to villages Ghulam Ujjan Lal Dino Ujjan and Jam Jatoi Taluka Kingri district Khairpur.

The flood-affected communities are committed to reconstructing their houses and rebuilding their lives with the support of the Sindh Government.

