Open Menu

SRSO Brings Relief To Rain Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SRSO brings relief to rain affected families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed 219 ration bags to households affected by recent heavy monsoon rains in three villages of District Thatta, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The relief efforts targeted families in village Allah Dino Manchari, UC Domani (70 beneficiaries), village Rawat Magsi, UC Chatto Chand (18 beneficiaries), and village Qasim Jokhio, UC Gulmull (31 beneficiaries).

Each ration bag contained essential food items, including wheat flour, rice, lentils, cooking oil, sugar, tea, salt, and soap, aimed at providing immediate relief to affected families.

The initiative follows a detailed initial rapid assessment (IRA) of the rain-drain-affected areas, enabling SRSO to respond promptly to the emergency needs of the affected communities. The organization has initiated immediate relief services to fulfill the basic needs of the affected families on an emergency basis.

This timely intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the rain-affected families in Thatta, providing them with essential supplies to navigate the challenging situation.

Related Topics

Sindh Oil Thatta Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Rains Flour

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

37 minutes ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

5 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

15 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

18 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

21 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

21 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan