SRSO Brings Relief To Rain Affected Families
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed 219 ration bags to households affected by recent heavy monsoon rains in three villages of District Thatta, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
The relief efforts targeted families in village Allah Dino Manchari, UC Domani (70 beneficiaries), village Rawat Magsi, UC Chatto Chand (18 beneficiaries), and village Qasim Jokhio, UC Gulmull (31 beneficiaries).
Each ration bag contained essential food items, including wheat flour, rice, lentils, cooking oil, sugar, tea, salt, and soap, aimed at providing immediate relief to affected families.
The initiative follows a detailed initial rapid assessment (IRA) of the rain-drain-affected areas, enabling SRSO to respond promptly to the emergency needs of the affected communities. The organization has initiated immediate relief services to fulfill the basic needs of the affected families on an emergency basis.
This timely intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the rain-affected families in Thatta, providing them with essential supplies to navigate the challenging situation.
