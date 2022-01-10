UrduPoint.com

SRSO Builds Capacity Of Village Communities On Natural Resources

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro along with Technical Advisor SRSO, Dr. Shereen Mustafa Narejo, visited Tomato Cluster Seerani in district Badin, said a release issued here on Monday.

Speaking with different village organizations, CEO Kalhoro said his organization has been imparting practical skills and knowledge as well as build up the capacity of communities by obtaining appropriate methods of Natural Resource Management (NRM) and Agricultural Farm Management (AFM) practices.

Dr Shereen Mustafa Narejo said no doubt, it is inspiring to see stories of socio-economic transformation of undeserved communities in Rural Sindh.

At least 15 members of three women led Village Organizations (VOs) decided to come together, made a cluster and cultivated tomatoes on 15 acres of land after getting training from SRSO.

The SRSO provided capital amount of Rs. 1,390,000/- under the Government of Sindh funded Peoples' Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) to develop a sustainable and profitable model of community farming. The initiative of Tomato farming received a great response. Community members were happy for being able to sell their produce at market rates.

They are showing willingness to continue earning for their families as well as for community.

