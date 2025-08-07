SRSO Celebrates Independence Day With Enthusiasm In Kashmore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:12 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A grand celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day was held at Village Mughal Khan Golo in Union Council Akhero, District Kashmore on Thursday. The event was organized under the PPAF IFL program implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).
The celebration was attended by community women, youngsters, children, UC Chairman Ashraf Ali Golo, and the SRSO team. Speakers highlighted the importance of unity and national pride, and a cake-cutting ceremony was organized to commemorate Pakistan's independence. A tree distribution drive was also held to promote environmental awareness, and the national flag was hoisted to foster patriotism.
The event concluded with messages of unity, peace, and progress. The UC Chairman acknowledged SRSO's efforts in community development, and the community thanked SRSO, PPAF, and the Government of Pakistan for organizing the celebration. The participants pledged to focus on educating children to build a strong nation.
The celebration was a testament to the community's commitment to national unity and development. SRSO's efforts in promoting community development and patriotism were widely appreciated. The event was a grand success, and the community came together to celebrate Pakistan's independence with great enthusiasm.
