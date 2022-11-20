UrduPoint.com

SRSO Celebrates World Children Day

Published November 20, 2022

SRSO celebrates World Children Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Various colorful programmes were organized in various government schools in Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur districts to mark the World Children Day on Saturday. Children of various educational institutions demonstrated their talent by creating digital heroes. The main components of the event were robotic science and science projects.

The events were organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with collaboration by Sindh Government.

A large number of the students, notables, teachers, officials and patents attended the events.

Addressing as chief guest, Provincial Secretary Sindh, Social Welfare Department, Sheern Mustafa Narejo said children are our national asset and the future of Pakistan. She said that it was our national duty to protect the best interests of the children and provide them equal opportunities without any discrimination.

She said that the World Children's Day was not only a celebration of having an international treaty to endorse children rights but a reminder for all of us that children were our future and we needed to do everything possible to ensure their well being.

She said that the Sindh Government was paying attention to ensure quality education in the schools. She said that provincial government also allocated a huge amount for education particularly girls education and their health as well adding that it was a matter of immense pleasure for her that SRSO and the Education Department had keen interest to observe the Universal Children's Day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro hailed the Sindh Government which is working together for children's rights and trying to make these kids useful citizens of the society by opening the doors of quality education. He stressed the need for provision of quality education, saying they deserve proper attention, care and affection.

He called upon civil society and parents in particular to play their role in protecting children's rights and imparting the best possible education and training to children to enable them to face the challenges of the modern era.

Director Education Sukkur, Abdul Waheed Indhar said that his department was undertaking various initiatives to implement children's right to education and create a conducive environment for learning. We realize the Department will only succeed when our children will be acquiring the best education along with cherished life in the schools, he added.

Students from class VI to X exhibited more than 20 science models displaying their passion for science and technology, and introduced innovative concepts to the participants.

Taluka Officer Primary Education, Imtiaz Lakho, Majid Baloch, Headmistress, Zeenat Mangi, Ms Dilshad, Asma Shaikh, Project Manager USAID Schools,SRSO Naimat ullah Shaikh, Majid Baloch, Bilal Ararin, Zubair Mahar and others also spoke.

Earlier, the guests were presented Sindhi traditional Ajaraks.

.

