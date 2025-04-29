SRSO Celebrates World Immunization Week 2025 in Mirpurkhas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) is commemorating World Immunization Week 2025, April 24-30, in various union councils of Mirpurkhas district.

In collaboration with the Health Department of the Sindh Government, SRSO is actively supporting immunization efforts in rural areas.

According to Jamil Ahmed, SRSO Media consultant on Tuesday, the organization is conducting interactive awareness sessions, awareness walks, and disseminating informational materials. SRSO's Social Mobilization Team is facilitating vaccination teams through Community Institutions (COs, VOs, and LSOs).

The initiative aims to educate community members about the importance of vaccination, polio eradication, and life-saving vaccinations.

By engaging with local communities, SRSO is working towards ensuring every child has a healthy and protected future, bringing Pakistan closer to a polio-free nation.