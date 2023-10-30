SRSO Champions Child Protection in Flood-Affected Areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In a concerted effort to safeguard vulnerable populations, particularly children, in flood-affected areas at the school and village level, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Monday has successfully conducted a comprehensive training program.

The initiative, conducted over three days at Government High School Thari Mirwah, Khairpur, is designed to empower government teachers with the knowledge and skills needed to establish secure learning environments in the aftermath of disasters.

Funded by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) and ADH, and executed in collaboration with Malteser International, the project is part of the "Integrated Emergency, Health, Protection, and WASH Response for Vulnerable Flood-Affected Communities in Sindh." This joint endeavour addresses critical concerns such as child protection, health, and hygiene in the wake of natural disasters.

A pivotal component of project protection focuses on equipping teachers with the tools necessary to effectively safeguard children during and after floods.

By providing specialized training to the government of Sindh Education Department nominated teachers (15 Males and 05 Females) by the master trainer in close coordination with the Child Protection Unit Khairpur, SRSO aims to foster a culture of safety and protection that extends far beyond the confines of the educational sphere, benefiting the entire community.

The Training was also visited by education officials, notable attendees included the District Education Officer (DEO), Assistant Education Officer and a representative from the Taluka Education Office.

Their presence underscored the importance and recognition of the training's content and objectives and also distributed the Certificates among teachers.

The Project Focal Person, Naimatullah Sawand while speaking the occasion, said the initiative recognizes that post-flood communities require more than immediate relief adding that they need emergency health services, protection for vulnerable populations, and access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

Through collaboration, the project combines resources and expertise to comprehensively address the complex challenges of floods. Integrating emergency, health, protection and WASH responses aims to support Sindh's communities in sustainable recovery, he added.

Mr Sawand said the project embodies a proactive and forward-thinking approach to disaster management, putting the well-being and safety of affected communities at the forefront.

He said that SRSO's dedication to safeguarding vulnerable populations, particularly children, in flood-affected areas is evident through this comprehensive training program.

By empowering government teachers, SRSO creates a ripple effect of safety and protection that transcends education, positively impacting the entire community, he added.