SRSO committed to empowering rural women socially, economically: Muhammad Dital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro has said SRSO is committed to empowering rural women socially and economically through supporting the formation and strengthening of women-led community institutions and increasing their access to resources, knowledge, and institutions in order to achieve sustainable goals of gender equality in the country.

In his message on the occasion of International Day for Rural Women, the CEO SRSO said that the rural women always played the role of an invisible work force in rural societies, especially in the farming sector.

He said that SRSO had taken a number of steps for the empowerment of women, particularly those living in the rural areas in the Sindh province adding that SRSO have developed confidence and skills among the rural women communities and their involvement in social mobilization efforts at the grassroots level.

The global community is together to celebrate the International Day of Rural Women under this year’s theme, "Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future: Building Climate Resilience, Conserving Biodiversity, and Caring for Land towards gender equality and empowerment.