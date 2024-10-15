SRSO Committed To Empowering Rural Women Socially, Economically: Muhammad Dital
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro has said SRSO is committed to empowering rural women socially and economically through supporting the formation and strengthening of women-led community institutions and increasing their access to resources, knowledge, and institutions in order to achieve sustainable goals of gender equality in the country.
In his message on the occasion of International Day for Rural Women, the CEO SRSO said that the rural women always played the role of an invisible work force in rural societies, especially in the farming sector.
He said that SRSO had taken a number of steps for the empowerment of women, particularly those living in the rural areas in the Sindh province adding that SRSO have developed confidence and skills among the rural women communities and their involvement in social mobilization efforts at the grassroots level.
The global community is together to celebrate the International Day of Rural Women under this year’s theme, "Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future: Building Climate Resilience, Conserving Biodiversity, and Caring for Land towards gender equality and empowerment.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign Office spokesperson visits SCO Media Facilitation Center2 minutes ago
-
Police nab drug pushers, recover liquor2 minutes ago
-
Industrialists urged to play role in checking smog2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at UAD to create awareness about breast cancer2 minutes ago
-
Body of abducted boy recovered from fields2 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark White Cane Safety Day12 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar held at girls college Sanghar12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers12 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss construction of Nursing College in Upper Chitral12 minutes ago
-
Grand operation launched against illegal gold mining22 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered; uncle arrested22 minutes ago