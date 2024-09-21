Open Menu

SRSO Conducts Free Livestock Vaccination Camps In Rain Affected Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In response to the challenges faced by communities in rain-affected areas, SRSO's Mirpurkhas office organized free livestock vaccination and treatment camps in villages Obahyo Mangrio, Essa Khan Shar, Mureed Kapri, and Ghazi Khaskheli, said a release here on Saturday.

A total of 445 animals, including 357 small animals (goats, sheep) and 88 large animals (cows, buffalos), received vaccinations and treatment to protect against post-rainy season diseases.

This initiative, supported by local community organizations, aims to safeguard the health of livestock - a vital asset for local communities.

