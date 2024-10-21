SRSO Conducts Interactive Session With Entrepreneurs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Chairperson Nahid Khan Durani and CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on Monday held an interactive session with entrepreneurs and the SRSO EDF team.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Ahmed, the sixteen entrepreneurs from eight districts participated, sharing updates, innovative ideas, successes, and challenges.
Participants discussed enhancing EDF's impact on women and communities.
Entrepreneurs showcased products and crafts, and Ms Durani visited displays, inquiring about future plans.
SRSO appreciated entrepreneurs' efforts, encouraging innovative ideas and committing support for sustainable initiatives.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on dengue awareness held at IUB8 seconds ago
-
Bukhari praises Bilawal's key role in passing 26th Constitutional Amendment10 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims one more life10 minutes ago
-
DC meet people to get awareness bout their problem under CM agenda10 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary session for 26th Constitutional Amendment garners over 25k views on YouTube10 minutes ago
-
DC meets people to address problems under CM agenda10 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad grids notified10 minutes ago
-
ECP regional office announces LG by-polls results for four village councils in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Deptts asked to take stern action against polluters10 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Congratulates nation on approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three accused; recover mainpuri, weapon20 minutes ago
-
1.9 tonne expired food items discarded20 minutes ago