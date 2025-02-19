SRSO conducts orientation workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A one-day orientation workshop for Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) Communication Focal Persons (CFPs) was successfully conducted in Sukkur.

The workshop, organized by the Monitoring Evaluation Research (MER) Unit in collaboration with the Institute of Management and Skills Development (IMSD), aimed to enhance the capacity of CFPs in communication protocols and guidelines.

The workshop was attended by 27 Communication Focal Persons from various sectors and major projects across Sukkur, Shikarpur, and Larkana regions. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the crucial role of effective communication in promoting the organization's brand, visibility, and stakeholder engagement.

Interactive sessions covered topics such as introduction to communication, SRSO communication, standard communication protocols, and effective engagement with media. The workshop concluded with CFPs sharing their field experiences, insights, and challenges, and providing recommendations to improve communication strategies.

SRSO's efforts focus on empowering rural communities through social mobilization, financial services, education, and vocational training. The organization has made significant progress in these areas, including organizing over 1.4 million poor households, providing financial services to nearly 1 million beneficiaries, and establishing 144 education institutions.