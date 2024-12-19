SRSO Conducts Written Test For Field Engineers Recruitment
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The SPHF project for Flood Affactees, which started in 2023, conducted a written test for the recruitment of Field Engineers.
The test, conducted in five districts of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), was carried out over two days in multiple shifts to accommodate all candidates.
This well-planned and organized process reflects the efficiency and commitment of the SRSO team in managing such a crucial recruitment activity, said SRSO Media consultant Jamil Ahmed here on Thursday.
The presence of SRSO's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohammad Dital Kalhoro, during the test added a layer of leadership and ensured that the proceedings went smoothly.
He highlighted the importance of quality control and transparency in the recruitment process, and his involvement demonstrated his commitment to the success of the SPHF project.
This recruitment is vital for the continued progress and impact of the SPHF initiative in the region. By replacing the out going with capable and dedicated field engineers, the project will have the necessary human resources to continue its important work.
The entire team of SRSO was facilitated for their dedication, teamwork, and leadership in ensuring the peaceful and transparent the written test process and supporting the goals of the SPHF project.
