SRSO Distributed 43 Productive Assets To Ultra-poor Families In Kashmore

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a significant step towards poverty alleviation, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) handed over 43 productive assets, including 16 heifers and 27 cows, to ultra-poor families of BISP beneficiaries in various Union Councils of district Kashmore- Kandhkot.

Media consultant SRSO Jamil Ahmed told on Friday that the initiative was part of the National Poverty Graduation Programme, a flagship program of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Government of Pakistan, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The program aims to empower ultra-poor and very poor BISP families to sustainably graduate out of poverty while improving their food security, nutritional status, and resilience to climate change.

During the distribution ceremony, all livestock assets were screened, vaccinated, and properly tagged in the presence of beneficiaries. The recipients were also briefed on the program's objectives and the importance of proper asset management to achieve sustainable poverty graduation.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, enabling them to improve their livelihoods and become self-sufficient. The SRSO's efforts are a testament to the government's commitment to reducing poverty and promoting economic empowerment in rural areas.

