SRSO distributes 58 kitchen gardening, irrigation kits in among female farmers in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Thursday has distributed 58 kitchen gardening and drip irrigation kits among female farmers of Union Council (UC) Yaro Lund and UC Jarwar of Taluka Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki district.

These kitchen gardening consists of Vegetables seeds, tools, bucket and drip irrigation system and provided by World Bank funded Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project (SIAPEP), Government of Sindh with the support of On Farm Water Management (OFWM).

Distribution ceremony was attended by Community Institutions and Officials of Agriculture department by ensuring social distancing and following SOPs. The main objective was to support marginalized female headed households and landless farmers by providing them support to grow fresh vegetables to meet nutritional requirements of the family and go for selling the surplus at later stages.