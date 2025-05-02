Open Menu

SRSO Distributes Cows, Buffaloes Among Poorest Households

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed 39 cows and 58 buffaloes among 97 poorest households in Kashmore and Shikarpur districts under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The programme, funded by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Government of Pakistan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, aims to improve the livelihoods of the poorest households through the provision of productive assets.

Media consultant of SRSO Jamil Ahmed told on Friday, the distribution ceremony included interactions with beneficiary women on programme implementation and asset management. The tagging, vaccination and weighing of the animals were also observed. The programme seeks to empower poor households to graduate out of poverty sustainably.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

56 minutes ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

1 hour ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

1 hour ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

20 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

20 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan