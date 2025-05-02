SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed 39 cows and 58 buffaloes among 97 poorest households in Kashmore and Shikarpur districts under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The programme, funded by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Government of Pakistan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, aims to improve the livelihoods of the poorest households through the provision of productive assets.

Media consultant of SRSO Jamil Ahmed told on Friday, the distribution ceremony included interactions with beneficiary women on programme implementation and asset management. The tagging, vaccination and weighing of the animals were also observed. The programme seeks to empower poor households to graduate out of poverty sustainably.