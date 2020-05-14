UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SRSO Distributes Ration Among Hundreds Of Vulnerable Families In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:27 PM

SRSO distributes ration among hundreds of vulnerable families in Sindh

The outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe created an emergency, the spread of virus and lockdown created unemployment for the daily wagers

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe created an emergency, the spread of virus and lockdown created unemployment for the daily wagers.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has a special concern for the distressed and downtrodden, especially in the times of natural calamities and step forward to support with collaboration of its donors, said spokesperson Jamil Ahmed here on Thursday.

While the Sindh is struggling to fight an invisible enemy; SRSO foresees the real enemy like poverty. Starvation is more lethal than the virus and has the propensity to kill the marginalised segments of society especially children and women, well before COVID-19 strikes. During these difficult times, this deprived lot of society was facing the naked reality of malnutrition and food shortage as a result of losing their livelihoods.

This underprivileged population has lost their dreams and hopes which would cost dearly to our shared future.

To combat the crippling effect of COVID-19, the SRSO attempted to create a meaningful social impact through distribution of ration (food and essential items) and raising awareness among the less aware families of our beneficiaries.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed ration among over hundreds of vulnerable families with the support of local organizations of Shikarpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jaccababad, Khairpur and other districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Larkana Shikarpur Khairpur Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Mental Strain on Refugees - ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt committed to address shortage of doctors, ..

4 minutes ago

Entry points of clock tower chowk closed for smoth ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Plans Discussing Prices for Russian Gas Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

4 minutes ago

Bahrain's Ramazan drummer goes viral with coronavi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.