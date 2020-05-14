SRSO distributes ration among hundreds of vulnerable families in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

The outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe created an emergency, the spread of virus and lockdown created unemployment for the daily wagers

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has a special concern for the distressed and downtrodden, especially in the times of natural calamities and step forward to support with collaboration of its donors, said spokesperson Jamil Ahmed here on Thursday.

While the Sindh is struggling to fight an invisible enemy; SRSO foresees the real enemy like poverty. Starvation is more lethal than the virus and has the propensity to kill the marginalised segments of society especially children and women, well before COVID-19 strikes. During these difficult times, this deprived lot of society was facing the naked reality of malnutrition and food shortage as a result of losing their livelihoods.

This underprivileged population has lost their dreams and hopes which would cost dearly to our shared future.

To combat the crippling effect of COVID-19, the SRSO attempted to create a meaningful social impact through distribution of ration (food and essential items) and raising awareness among the less aware families of our beneficiaries.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed ration among over hundreds of vulnerable families with the support of local organizations of Shikarpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jaccababad, Khairpur and other districts.